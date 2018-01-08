Bodour Al Qasimi: UAE has become an international destination for entrepreneurs

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi

This is due, as Sheikha Bodour said, to the facilities and services the UAE renders to entrepreneurs, and the potential it provides them to realise their dreams and invest their ambitions in promoting the sustainable development process to serve their societies and the world at large.



She praised the keenness of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai for creating a nurturing environment for entrepreneurs to start their business and projects from the UAE, and support them in the expansion and acquisition operations to ensure the optimal utilisation of various economic sectors from these works.



Sheikha Bodour pointed out that the support of talented young entrepreneurs in the Arab world increases the contribution of small and medium-sized enterprises to building their economies and providing future generations with opportunities for a decent and thriving life.