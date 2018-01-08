Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 16th Arabic Poetry Festival

Organised by the Department of Culture and Information, at the Sharjah Cultural Palace, with the participation of 30 poets from 17 Arab countries, the festival will run until January 12.

On arrival at the venue of the event, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was warmly welcomed by Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Ruler's Office; Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, Chairman of the Emiri Court; Abdullah Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Department of Culture; Brigadier General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of the Sharjah Police; Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Chairman of Human Resources Department; Saeed Musabbeh Al Kaabi, President of the Sharjah Education Council; Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Director of Sharjah Department of Protocol and Guesthouses; Salem Yousef Al Qaseer, Chairman of Sharjah Labour Standard Development Authority; Salah Salem Al Mahmoud, Chairman of Sharjah Documentation and Archives Authority; Habib Al Sayegh, Secretary-General of the General Union of Arab Writers, and a number of Arabic poetry houses’ directors.

Poets at the event delivered several poems in which they highlighted Sharjah's efforts in supporting Arabic literature in various fields and the influence poetry houses have had in different Arab cities.

Poets also deeply thanked His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for his support of poetry and poets in the Arab World.

Following poems’ recitals, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah honoured UAE poet Kareem Ma’touq and Tunisian poet Dr. Noor Al-Deen Samoud, at the 8th edition of Sharjah Awards for Arabic Poetry during the event. The honouring comes in recognition of their active role in the Arab poetic scene.

Dr. Nureddin praised His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah’s great and untiring efforts as well as his keenness to honour great contributors to Arabic language, literature and poetry.