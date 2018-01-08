SM introduces 3 new mobile pumping stations

Thabet Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, said that the new stations "Al Sadd" which SM inaugurated Monday are designed and modified according to the technical specifications that are apt to the municipality’s use and the geographical nature of the emirate.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Tarifi indicated that Al Sadd is user friendly and 20 times more competent than ordinary pumps. He added that the new mobile pumping stations are designed to enhance Sharjah's position on the world map among the most ready cities in terms of the ability to deal speedily with crises, disasters and emergencies caused by natural disasters and unusual weather conditions.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Brigadier General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, a number of senior officials and dignitaries in Sharjah.