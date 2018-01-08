10 luxury buses join Sharjah RTA fleet

  During the inauguration of the new buses
Sharjah 24: Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Jarwan, Director of Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) for Transport Affairs, said that the Authority is developing the transport fleet between the Emirates and supporting it with modern buses to meet the needs of public transportation users and meets the requirements of the service.

SRTA director added that the new buses are quipped with state-of-the-art technology and world-class standards, with the maximum functionality and technology used on long-haul buses ensuring luxury, comfort and safety of passengers. 

This came during Al Jarwan’s inauguration of ten luxury buses to be added to the STRA’s fleet operating along various routes connecting all the emirates
Worth Dh10 million, the new fleet will help improve the efficiency of SRTA’s public transport operations.

Al Jarwan went  on to say that the inauguration of new buses will augment SRTA’s current 112 buses operating along various urban and intercity routes.