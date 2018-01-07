SM promotes awareness of preventive solutions to reduce child accidents

The campaign has been launched in cooperation with Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority, Sharjah Urban Planning Council, Sharjah Police Headquarters and General Directorate of Sharjah Civil Defence.

Eng. Sheikh Khalid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority said: "The Authority launches awareness initiatives on all aspects of security and safety. It cooperates with all government agencies to ensure the security and safety of individuals.” "My Protection is your Responsibility” stemmed from the Authority’s ongoing endeavour to instill the concepts of prevention and raise the awareness of the community in terms of security and safety, and in order to spread the concept of prevention, and consolidate the ideas related to it among the members of society. The campaign aims to prevent children from falling from buildings”, Sheikh Khalid added.

He highlighted parents’ important role in ensuring safety requirements in their homes and urged them to take the necessary precautions to reduce children's domestic accidents by educating them about household security and safety measures such as removing all kinds of furniture from balconies, fitting windows with locks in addition to watching children throughout the day.

Thabet Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, said that the campaign aims to involve the population in taking responsibility for protecting their children from falling from balconies and windows by taking precautions to avoid such accidents.

He affirmed that the Municipality is keen to coordinate with the competent authorities in the emirate and to mobilise joint efforts in order to achieve the highest levels of public safety in Sharjah, either by enhancing the safety requirements and monitoring their application or by spreading awareness about them among all segments of the society, individuals and institutions, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to spare no efforts to preserve the safety of the community, especially young children, so that Sharjah remains a safe and ideal environment for all citizens, visitors and residents.