Sharjah Ruler inspects vital projects in Shis area of Khorfakkan

Upon his arrival, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was received by a warm welcome from the people of Khorfakkan, who have expressed their gratitude to His Highness’s keenness and significant attention to inspect their living conditions and the vital development projects in the region.

His Highness was briefed on the progress of workflow of the Khorfakkan-Sharjah Road and tunnels project in Shis.

His Highness also highlighted the importance of ensuring the safety of the road users and providing all needs and means of comfort and safety on the sides of the mountain road.



During his visit, His Highness called on people to preserve the beauty of the mountain environment through planting and landscaping the area around the sides of the road. He also directed to develop five agricultural areas on the sides of the road and provide them with all the services needed to allow visitors to enjoy the breathtaking views of the region.

During his tour, His Highness reviewed the progress on some projects and ordered the construction of a new bridge to complement the Khorfakkan-Sharjah Road project in Al Weshah area, in addition to creating a crossing that serves the people of Mleiha and Al Dhaid city.

His Highness inaugurated Shis Nursery in Khorfakkan and toured the departments of the nursery. He further ordered the implementation of some modifications that would contribute to improve the educational system and provide all the comforts to the Nursery’s children and employees.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was accompanied by Eng. Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi, Advisor of Sharjah Planning and Survey Department, Eng. Yousef Saleh Al Suwaijee, the Chairman of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), residents of the area and many other dignitaries.