Preparations at full tilt for Sharjah International Conservation Forum for Arabian Biodiversity

The forum will bring together experts, scholars and researchers from over the world to highlight and discuss issues relating to Arabian biodiversity and conservation.

The forum includes workshops, lectures, symposia and seminars, led by world-known scientists in their fields, to discuss challenges and combine international efforts in order to discover ways of continuing the protection of regional biodiversity and conservation. Studies carried out by the EPAA show that the Arabian Peninsula is home to a wide variety of fauna and flora affected by urban expansion in the region. While the UAE desert is rich in biodiversity characterised by tolerance to drought, salinity and high temperatures it needs to be protected from extinction due to urbanization and other issues.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority said, "The importance of this event is reflected in high calibre of delegates and scientists who participate. This adds great value to the work of the EPAA which is in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. The forum is now a leading platform in the region for bringing together experts and specialists in order to enhance knowledge and exchange information to further the cause of environmental protection and conservation."

The 2018 forum will cover three parallel themes: the classification theme will examine the Regional Red List of trees in the Arabian Peninsula; the protected areas theme will introduce the IUCNs Global Standard for the Identification of Key Biodiversity Areas (KBA) and the veterinary theme will discuss in-house diagnostics.