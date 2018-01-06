Sharjah Police chief honours a retired officer

The honouring comes in recognition of Brigadier General Dr. Ibrahim’s outstanding efforts and fruitful and constructive cooperation with the Sharjah Police General Command in serving the homeland and the community, as well as his positive and active role to enhance the positive image of the UAE.

Brig. General Al Zari affirmed that this honour reflects the attention the Sharjah Police General Command pays to colleagues who have left long-lasting thumbprints in the service of the police force.

He pointed out that the role of police officers in supporting and enhancing the security of the homeland and society does not end with the end of their respective tenures; their work and services in the police apparatus rather extend to future generations to benefit from their experience during their service, which contributes to enhancing police capabilities to protect the achievements and gains of the homeland and the promotion of noble values in society.