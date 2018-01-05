DVAD brings down curtain on 6th Dawahi Festival in Kalba

The festival was attended by a great crowd of citizens and residents of the city of Kalba and the East Coast cities, especially children.

The organising committee, which included several municipalities along with the municipality of Kalba, provided a special array of attractive offers to the public throughout the festival.

The events of the final day of the festival varied in carnival style, where many artistic and folkloric performances were held with the participation of a number of folklore groups.

The crowd also interacted with the various activities of the festival, and the Organising Committee distributed a lot of gifts including household appliances and toys such as bicycles, to those who won in the various competitions held during the festival.