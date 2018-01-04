Sharjah Ruler directs 6 flights for UAE supporters for Arabian Gulf Cup final

The UAE will meet Oman in the final match on Friday at Jaber Al Ahmad International Stadium.



Citizens wishing to travel to Kuwait to encourage our team against Omani team, must bring the original passport or original ID and register from now in one of the following clubs: Sharjah, Sharjah Chess club, Khorfakkan, Kalba, or Al Dhaid.



The flights will depart from Sharjah airport from 6 am Friday to 12 pm and return from 1:30 am on Saturday.