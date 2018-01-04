Sharjah Ruler directs 6 flights for UAE supporters for Arabian Gulf Cup final

Sharjah24: His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed 6 flights for UAE supporters to attend the final of the Arabian Gulf Cup 23 in Kuwait.
The UAE will meet Oman in the final match on Friday at Jaber Al Ahmad International Stadium.

Citizens wishing to travel to Kuwait to encourage our team against Omani team, must bring the original passport or original ID and register from now in one of the following clubs: Sharjah, Sharjah Chess club, Khorfakkan, Kalba, or Al Dhaid.

The flights will depart from Sharjah airport from 6 am Friday to 12 pm and return from 1:30 am on Saturday.