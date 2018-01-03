Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi: Mohamed bin Zayed is alumnus of Zayed School, which teaches love and loyalty

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has harnessed his time and ambition to enhance the UAE's status globally. He also has a notable impact in the humanitarian fields, providing assistance to the needy people in all countries at all levels.



He made his remarks on the occasion of the "Thank You, Mohamed bin Zayed' initiative, launched by UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.



Sheikh Ahmed extended gratitude and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for his tireless efforts, as he has always been keen on caring for the homeland and the Emiratis and exerting his utmost efforts to achieve this goal.

The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah added that every Emirati is proud of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, who followed the same approach and the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, aimed at investing in the human resources as they are the genuine wealth and the pillar of the progress of nation.