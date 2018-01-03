Sharjah police arrests 19 drug dealers

This announcement comes during the press conference which was organised on Wednesday at Sharjah Police Headquarters, in the presence of Brigadier General Mohammed Rashid Bayat, Director General of Police Operations, Colonel Arif Hassan Hudaib, Director of the Media and Public Relations Department of Sharjah Police, along with a number of department heads and other dignitaries.



During the press conference, Sharjah Police said that the suspects used social media to promote their banned substances among the people in Sharjah and the other emirates.



Brigadier General Bayat further lauded the constant efforts of the Ministry of the Interior to combat the drug problem and curb the spread of drug abuse in order to protect the society from this scourge.