Sharjah Ladies Club ‘Winter Wonderland Camp’ turning out to be a children’s favourite

The camp’s creative workshops are enabling children to acquire habits that will enable them to use their free time gainfully and start developing essential life skills early on. From outdoor activities like swimming, paddle boarding, ice skating, Zumba, pottery, field trips and more to the literary joys of live storytelling and puppet theatre shows, and unlimited art and crafts – six different camps with plentiful activity offerings targeting boys and girls.



With flexible subscription package options ranging from a day and up to four weeks, SLC is making it easy for parents to find the perfect fit for their children and work around their schedules. Organisers say this has contributed greatly to the fantastic turnout the Winter Wonderland Camp has seen thus far.



“Our winter wonderland offering has six different camps to choose from, and is providing kids with a wide spectrum of leisure, educational and pedagogic activities. The young ones can engage in a selection of their choice, and parents can be satisfied knowing that each one has been designed and categorised under the different camps by a host of pedagogy experts. Through this winter camp, SLC aims to enhance innovation and creativity among its participants, stimulate their intellectuality and stir their imagination,” said Lubna Al Moalla, Sales Development Manager at SLC.



The six camps



‘Art Unlimited’ organised at the SLC Collage Talent Centre targets girls aged 6 to 10 years, and features a series of activities such as drawing, pastel and acrylic painting, stencil art, jewellery making, pottery, recycling art, weaving, fun Zumba and field trips.



Also hosted at the SLC Collage Talent Centre, the ‘Tiny Talents’ camp is designed for girls and boys aged 3-5 years, who can engage with an array of fun-filled activities such as drawing & painting, cinema, winter crafts, face painting, treasure hunts, outdoor bouncy castles, play-dough activities, gymnastics, music and lot more.



The next camp in the 3 to 5-year age category is ‘Basateen’, which is being held at the Basateen Kindergarten Centre. From fun with science, snow art attack, winter games, role play and dress-up, music and other engaging activities like little chefs, messy play, and story-telling with props, toddlers are being spoilt with choice.



At the SLC Sports Complex, the ‘Winter Children’ camp is being offered to girls aged 5-10 years and boys aged 5-9 years. At this camp, children can make the most of a fun mix of indoor and outdoor activities like ice skating, Zumba, Hip Hop, henna design, embroidery and pottery, little chefs, and more.



The third camp at the SLC Collage Talent Centre is called ‘Little Reader’. It has been designed for girls in the 5 to 11-year age group and boys from 5 to 9 years of age. Kids can enjoy numerous creative activities like a puppet theatre, sports and competitions, brain games collection, fruit art as well as drawing and painting on pottery.



Hosted at SLC Collage Talent Centre, the girls-only ‘Winter Youth’ camp designed for girls aged 11-16 years, features swimming, paddle boarding, ice skating, cooking and baking, as well as beauty activities, basic decoupage, painting and pottery.



All the above-mention camps have flexible membership options ranging from a day up to four weeks. To register, call 06506770, and for more information about the activities of each camp, visit: www.slc.ae.



Established in 1982, SLC is a subsidiary of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs. The club is dedicated to facilitating leisure and educational activities for women and children, providing them with a relaxed and nurturing place where they can learn, enjoy sports and cultivate their favourite hobbies. SLC organises events that relate to society, art, health and charity, with its activities including bazaars, exhibitions, sports, seminars and forums.