DSCD Sharjah completes phase one of administrative data integration project ‘Tabadol’

During DSCD meetings with “Tabdol”







Next Previous

The initiative was rolled out in collaboration with six local government departments to design an intelligent digitised tool that will support the collection and seamless exchange of administrative data – all fed into this unified statistical system accessible to every state directorate and government entity in the emirate.



The next step for DSCD is to prepare for phase two of Tabadol, which will entail software programming, which will enable Tabadol to assume a robust structure to support sustainable data exchange.



Tabadol will also guide state entities to adopt best international practices in data exchange and protection, and function as a constantly updated reference of indicators and statistics about the emirate.



Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Thani, Chairman of DSCD, said: “Our statistical projects are always ambitious and are developed by adopting latest statistical systems and solutions that reflect the highest international standards. Tabadol was also launched with a similar aim in May. Once complete, this pioneering project will further Sharjah’s goal of sustainable community development by offering state departments a unified and updated database characterised by precision and transparency. This will be a big step ahead in the direction of furnishing decision makers with accurate and substantial references.”



“Today, the development of any community is measured by the competence and efficiency of its official statistical systems, and the availability of recent and accurate economic, social, demographic, environmental and cultural data. In order for that to be achieved, the state date should meet five key criteria; it has to have a unified standard terminology, has to be precise, integrated, available at the right time and cost.” Al Thani added.



“An array of other objectives like vitalising administrative register, coordinating statistical action, elevating the efficiency of statistical capabilities among Sharjah’s state entities, and the provision of a solid platform to implement the census 2020 based on administrative records will be additional services offered by the Tabadol system.”



“After the success of Tabadol’s preparatory phase, we look forward to its implementation. The success of the project requires dedicated efforts and collaboration between our partners, and we are confident that we will succeed in furthering the development and service objectives we have in Sharjah,” Al Thani underscored.



The preparatory phase of Tabadol featured the participation of the Directorate of Town Planning and Survey, Sharjah Economic Development Department, Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, Sharjah Urban Planning Department, Sharjah Municipality, Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority. These entities delivered samples of their data to DSCD for analysis and study, as well as ensure that the data is consistent with the requirements of statistical action. Before the data exchange platform between institutions is established, DSCD will provide integrated stats to entities, which will help them identify improvement opportunities by uniting terminology, definitions, manuals and classifications.



In the first phase of Tabadol and as part of promoting the project, the DSCD visited the six partners who form the sources of key statistical data, and signed off MoU with them. It identified coordinators from those entities to cooperate and work with the project’s management. Many meeting were also held with the action teams to identify the project’s requirements precisely in cooperation with the six institutions.



The DSCD looks forward to developing an integrated statistical system, which is based on the administrative data in Sharjah and its given description and designation in line with the approved international standards, and in consistency with the approach of developing the statistical system in the Emirate of Sharjah.



The DSCD is anticipated to utilise the Statistical Data and Metadata eXchange (SDME) platform, which will contribute to building the descriptive data of the statistical indicators that include statistical terminology and concepts. It will also develop statistical dictionaries, and further the efficiency of the administrative and statistical records, and enhance the readiness to implement a census based on the administrative records as a basis of the 2020 census.



The DSCD is an active and influential government body in support of the sustainable development embraced by Sharjah in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member Ruler of Sharjah, and also in alignment with the UAE’s national vision. The department conducts social research and surveys to ensure the delivery of high quality community services, thereby supporting Sharjah’s development strategies that aim to lay the foundations for a more sustainable future for all the citizens.