SWSF enhances community interest in sport at Sixth Dawahi Festival

A pavilion offering a variety of competitive sports like table tennis, fencing, archery and karate was set up by the Foundation at Sharjah’s Hanouf Park. SWSF athletes engaged with festival attendees interested in sports, shedding light on the required physical skills and systems of training to excel in the field, and shared essential tips on how beginners can approach the process.



Nada Askar Al Naqbi, Director General of SWSF, said, “Our participation in the sixth edition of the Dawahi Festival aligns with our goals of community service. One of the core objectives at the Foundation is to promote the qualities of stamina, fitness, and skill among Sharjah’s community members, especially women and girls, whether or not they want to make a career out of sports. We hope that through our presence here we were able to encourage women and girls of all age groups to embrace fit and healthy lifestyles.”



“The festival served as a great platform for women and girls to meet and interact, and explore a number of sports that they can not only pursue as a hobby, but also receive specialised formal training in at SWSF for those who wish to be professionals in the field,” she added.



His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree to set up the Sharjah Women Sports Foundation in November 2016. It has financial and administrative autonomy, legal authority and full capacity to conduct all necessary legal procedures to achieve its objectives. The Foundation operates under Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, who acts as Chairperson and is assisted by an advisory committee.



Organised by the DVAD since 2012, the Dawahi Festival is an engaging social and cultural carnival, which aligns with the vision of His Highness the Ruler f Sharjah, that seeks to further enhance the bond between families and members of the community, as well as promote social and family welfare, and handle issues and affairs of districts and villages.