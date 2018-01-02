Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre achieves 3 ISO certifications

The three certificates are ISO Quality Management 9001; ISO Environment Management 14001; and OHSAS 18001 Certification for Occupational Health and Safety Management System.



The certificates were received by Ahmed Saleh Al-Echlah, TAHKEEM Director, in the presence of Abdullah Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Abdulla Deaifis, Executive Committee Chairman, along with the members of the Executive Committee and Basem Obaid, Director-General of Lloyd's Register, Middle East, Africa and South Asia, at the premises of the Sharjah Chamber.



Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Al-Echlah said, "We are so happy that we have secured the recognition that comes with being an ISO certified organisation. This global accreditation is an international testament to the efforts made by the Executive Committee and the Centre’s working teams, and to our commitment to innovation and creativity in the arbitration services, we provide to the business community.



"This certification gives us further impetus to move forward and to make more efforts to implement our ambitious plans aimed at ensuring further successes and improving our services in the near future in accordance with the Centre’s accredited policy in areas of quality management, environment, occupational health and safety," said Mariam bin Hedah of the Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre.