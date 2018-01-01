Al Qasba lights up the sky in celebration of the New Year

Al Qasba’s celebration on New Year’s Eve created a fun-filled and expectant atmosphere for parents and their children as they gathered at the array of restaurants and cafés along the popular destination’s canal side walkways. The families with their loved ones and friends were able to capture the scene with photos as they welcomed 2018 with hope and optimism for peace, happiness and prosperity for all.

Al Qasba prides itself on being widely recognised as the most popular tourist and family destination in Sharjah, due to its prime location overlooking Sharjah and Dubai and the array of entertainment activities that it hosts throughout the year. The location is home to a multitude of tourist attractions; including the Masrah Al Qasba Theatre, water canal, Kids Fun House, Maraya Art Centre, Al Qasba Business Centre, Multaqa Al Qasba, Al Qasba Musical Fountain and the Eye of the Emirates Wheel.