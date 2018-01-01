Al Majaz Waterfront spectacular lights up the skies for 2018

Crowds flocked to the area to countdown to 2018 and were treated to one of the most mesmerising displays in the city.

Alongside the New Year celebration, Al Majaz Waterfront launched its new concierge service, adding a luxurious touch to the experience. The service offers restaurant bookings and special requests for balcony views, as well as advanced parking spots. Many visitors were delighted by the quality of service and the hospitality.

Mohammed Fadhil Al Mazroui, Manager of Al Majaz Waterfront, noted, "The evening was the perfect way to round off a great 2017 and look forward to the next 12 months.

"We are delighted with the entire event, which was the result of tremendous efforts and continuous hard work, from planning to execution. It was truly a stellar night to remember. Our concierge service was exceptionally popular and proved to be a positive addition in providing luxury services for our visitors, to make their experience at Al Majaz Waterfront even more special," added Al Mazroui.

Adding to the excitement, the fireworks had been rigged on 16 massive barges, all synchronised with the countdown to welcome 2018.

Thanks to Al Majaz Waterfront’s ideal location, surrounded by Al Noor Island, Flag Island and Khalid Lagoon Corniche, the display was visible to spectators across many parts of the city.

"Many visitors expressed great enthusiasm and satisfaction towards the destination, as our F&B outlets have customised menus for New Year’s Eve to enhance their joy and celebrations," said Al Mazroui.