Sajaya to champion familial bonds at Dhawahi Festival

Organised by the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs, the four-day event is being held in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to strengthen social and familial cohesion.



Sajaya will offer an impressive range of interactive workshops for members of all age groups, which will be featured from 7pm to 8pm on all four days of the festival. Sajaya’s participation forms part of its strategy to enhance its presence in various social forums, and activate its interaction with the local community to highlight the importance of strong social bonds.



Sajaya aims to stimulate the role of female members by organising an array of creative workshops. The workshops include “The Secret Box, “Lucky Number”, “Plate Design”, “Flower Arrangement”, “Colorful Balls, and others.