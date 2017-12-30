Sheikha Jameela Al Qasimi hails Al Batayeh Municipality’s support for SCHS

During the activities

Sheikha Jameela explained that the support provided by the humanitarian initiative, “We are with you”, will be used to finance SCHS’ new buildings project to be a sustainable and uninterrupted support for its providers.



The estimated cost of the new buildings project for the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services is AED 500 million, and an amount of AED 80 million has come from the President's Initiatives Committee for the project.



Through the contributions of individuals and institutions, the SCHS seeks to cover AED200 million of the cost of the project, in view of its keenness to allow the participation of the community in humanitarian issues.



Sheikha Jamila Al Qassimi also called on the municipalities and institutions in the country to follow the example of Al-Batayeh Municipality in organising such kind of community activities. She expressed her thanks to the participants of this initiative and to all shareholders and attendees.