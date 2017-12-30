SCC endorses draft law on organising Noble Quran and Sunnah Establishment

This came during Al Mulla’s chairing of the SCC’s 7th meeting of the third ordinary session of the ninth legislative chapter of the Sharjah Consultative Council.

Following the ratification of the minutes of the previous session, the council discussed a number of reports submitted by various bodies including a draft law for the year 2017 on the organisation of the Noble Quran and Sunnah Establishment.

The Chairperson of SCC commended the responsibilities of the foundation and highlighted its significant role in raising community’s awareness about the importance of memorising the Holy Quran and the Sunna and promulgating and consolidating their teachings, values and virtues, as well as deepen the ethics called by the Holy Quran and Sunnah in the community.

Then, Sultan Matar bin Dalmouk, Chairman of the Holy Quran and Sunna Establishment in Sharjah expressed sincere thanks and gratitude to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for his generous vision in establishing the Foundation. He also praised the untiring support of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council and the Sharjah Consultative Council headed by Khawla Al Mulla for their great role in serving citizens and residents in Sharjah.

The council then discussed its draft recommendations on the Sharjah Education Council's policy, submitted by SCC’s committee on preparing draft recommendations. The highlighted the role of the Education Council in the development and continuous updating of educational programmes, motivating all sectors and individuals and students, and its coordination with the Ministry of Education to achieve its objectives in line with the vision of our wise leadership. Following the discussion, the SCC approved its draft recommendations on the Sharjah Education Council.