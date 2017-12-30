SYL explores ways to engage youth in public life

Organised in collaboration with the Sharjah Youth Council, under the umbrella of the UAE Youth Council, the session highlighted a range of issues and topics related to young people, including their role in promoting the innovation policy embraced by the UAE and their contribution to authoring creative ideas and projects, along with promoting and enriching the UAE’s cultural and literary movement.



The vital role of youth in driving the success of volunteering efforts was also highlighted, and the need for more effective youth-led humanitarian initiatives to aid and assist people facing war and strife was emphasised.

Following from proactive and engaging interactions between members of Sajaya and Sharjah Youth Council, a host of recommendations on how they can contribute to raising young people's participation in public life were made. Among the most popular suggestions were the need to focus on attaining academic and professional qualifications and being part of the workforce to actively contribute to the nation’s economic and public life.