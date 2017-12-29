‘Friends of Cancer Patients’ wins five awards in 2017

FoCP scooped its most recent awards in the WSC category ‘Best Overall Giving Programme’ for its Joy Cart initiative that facilitates moral support for children with cancer in hospitals and in the category of ‘Best CSR Impactful Initiative’ for its corporate wellness day for Pink Caravan, a breast cancer awareness campaign which travels around the UAE offering free breast scans and medical check-ups.

The organisers behind FoCP say that they are delighted to have been recognised for their work by so many awards in the UAE’s ‘Year of Giving,’ highlighting the financial and moral support services they provide cancer patients and since its inception in 1999.

“Everyone at Friends of Cancer Patients is delighted to have been honoured once again for the work that they do to raise cancer awareness and to support patients and their families morally and financially. It is very rewarding to be recognised for our work by so many influential global bodies. I can speak for everyone at the organisation when I say that the greatest reward we have comes from being able to help patients of all ages and nationalities who are diagnosed with the disease in UAE,” said Sawsan Jafar, Chairperson of Board of Directors, FoCP.

“The five Awards that FoCP has received so far for 2017 are a testament to the tremendous efforts that our team members put in each and every day to support cancer patients and their families. Behind all our achievements our dedicated Board of Directors who are committed to achieving the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs and Founder and Patron of FoCP.” added Jafar.

The other two new awards add to FoCP’s winning this year are the Golden Globe Tiger Awards in the categories of ‘Concern for Health’ and ‘Developing Sustainable Strategies.’ The awards’ citations praised the organisation for demonstrating the applied principals of corporate social responsibility and for continuing its strategy of innovation. The programme organisers said that FoCP had showcased a world-class standard for outstanding social responsibility by implementing highly impactful initiatives for the early detection of cancer.

FoCP was also honoured earlier this year with the prestigious Global Good Governance (3G) Service Excellence Award for Social and Philanthropy Sectors. Presented to governments, corporations and non-governmental organisations, the 3G Awards are given to bodies that demonstrate governance, transparency and social responsibility excellence. FoCP was honoured with the award in recognition of its charitable work that seeks to reduce the burden of cancer and non-communicable diseases.

FoCP was established to help alleviate the financial and emotional burden that cancer often imposes on cancer patients and their families and to raise awareness about the six early detectable forms of the disease; breast cancer, cervical cancer, prostate cancer, skin cancer, testicular cancer and colorectal cancer. Since being founded in 1999 the organisation has provided support to more than 4,200 cancer patients of all ages and nationalities across the UAE.