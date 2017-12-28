Mega winter clearance sale to begin at Expo Centre

Organised by Liz Exhibitions, Winter Clearance Sale 2017 will bring together leading retailers in the country at a single place to offer the biggest bargains and the finest shopping experience to residents and visitors alike.

Shoppers can expect up to 80% discounts on popular brands of fashion, electronics and home appliances for four days from until to 31st December.

"The pre-VAT sales buzz in the country is sure to give the debut edition of the Winter Clearance Sale the perfect take off. While most of the sales are happening at individual stores, this is probably the first event to bring all the offers at one place, helping consumers to explore and pick the best products at throw-away prices.

On January 1, 2018, a five per cent levy will be applied on most goods and services in the Emirates, prompting retailers to promote big-ticket purchases before the value-added tax comes into effect.

While malls, local markets and general retail stores are using the deadline to boost sales before the tax comes into effect, those are mostly individual efforts and shoppers would need to visit each store to check out the offers. But the Winter Clearance Sale will help shoppers avoid multiple visits to stores and do their markdown maths easily.

The presence of leading retailers like Grand Stores, AA sons, Lacoste, Cosmos group, among others, ensures that most of the popular brands and an extensive range of products will be on display and sale.



Apart from the pre-VAT sales surge, a series of festivals starting with the New Year celebrations will contribute to the sales at the show. It also helps residents of Sharjah and the Northern Emirates to travel the least to acquire their favourite brands

The show will be open from 11 am to 11 pm with an entry fee of Dhs 5, while children below 12 can enter the halls for free.