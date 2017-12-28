SEWA wins 2017 Oracle Sustainability Innovation Award

Sharjah 24: Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA), has won the 2017 Oracle Sustainability Innovation Award for its outstanding efforts in applying advanced technologies that contribute to energy consumption, reducing carbon emissions, and reduce costs.

This comes during the honouring ceremony organised by Oracle Corporation in San Francisco. Dr. Engineer Rashid Al-Leem, Chairman of SEWA, expressed his pride in this honour, asserting the Authority’s constant efforts in enhancing e-transformation  processes and issuing the Green Bill using Oracle software applications. 

Al-Leem further added that this honour comes in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah in promoting innovation, smart solutions, and the renaissance witnessed by the Emirate of Sharjah. 

Al-Leem praised the deep and strategic partnership with Oracle, confirming SEWA’s commitment to move towards further achievements in the future.