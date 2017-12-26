SCC visits Shis, inspects Khorfakkan- Sharjah Road Project

Headed by Khawla Al Mulla Chairperson of the Sharjah Consultative Council, the delegation was received by Mohammed Khamis Al Naqbi of Wadi Shis area, several government officials in Khorfakkan and a host of dignitaries, citizens and residents.

Before accompanying the members of the delegation on a tour of the area, Al Naqbi delivered a speech of welcome in which he stressed the inhabitants’ happiness with the first visit of its kind, pointing out that such initiatives confirm, beyond any doubt, the leadership's keenness to establish communication channels between all government departments and citizens in the different areas of the Emirate.

He also praised SCC’s keenness to meet the needs of the people, learn about history and present-day developments in the various aspects of life in Shis, and to closely acquaint themselves with the development projects in the region that hold a brighter future for the citizens of the area thanks to God Almighty and the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

For her part, Khawla Al Mulla stressed that the visit comes in line with the Sharjah Ruler's approach to open direct communication channels with all citizens and visit them in their places of residence to closely meet their needs, expressing delight over the sizeable development projects in the area.

Concluding the visit, Al Mullah chaired a meeting of the SCC’s Bureau during which many issues and developments related to the work of the Council were discussed.

Al Mulla said that the meeting comes within the framework of the Bureau's plans to hold periodic meetings in various areas and cities of the Emirate to highlight Sharjah’s cultural aspects.