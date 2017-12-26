East Coast Marine Environment Festival kicks off in Kalba

During the opening of the Festival

The festival includes many shows, heritage contests, marine and recreational games, and is participated in by many government institutions, private sector companies and dozens of productive families offering a wide variety of local products and popular cuisine.



The event was attended by a number of government officials, economic figures, event sponsors and media representatives.



Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) affirmed that the launch of the East Coast Marine Environment Festival is part of the Chamber's initiatives aimed at achieving the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to give attention and care to all parts of the emirate of Sharjah and to launch developmental projects that contribute to promoting economic and social growth and preserving heritage and traditional crafts.



Al Owais said that SCCI is keen to launch and organise economic events covering the various cities of the Emirate that contribute to highlighting Emirati heritage through cultural and recreational activities that enhance the sense of pride in the heritage of parents and ancestors, simultaneously enriching audience’s knowledge of UAE heritage.



Al Owais added that by launching of such festivals, SCCI aims to identify the economic components of the various regions of the Emirate and promote the advantages and opportunities of investment available, as well as the revival of handicrafts and support of productive families and entrepreneurs in various sectors.