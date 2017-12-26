SEC issues Resolution amending pay scales of Sharjah's Gov. Emirati employees

During the meeting, SEC discussed several key governmental issues and reviewed the developmental projects of the infrastructure and the development of various fields in order to provide a decent life for citizens and residents in the Emirate of Sharjah.



After the ratification of the minutes of the previous session, the Council praised the grant of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to increase the salaries of all Sharjah government Emirati staff from January 01, 2018, including all the employment grades and retirees.



The SEC also highlighted His Highness’s wise directions and keenness to provide UAE citizens and their families with a decent life, as well as his close follow-up of efforts made to develop and empower Emirati cadres and enhance their competencies.



The Council further extended his gratitude to Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadim, Member of Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of the Human Resources Department (HRD), and his great teamwork for their significant efforts to implement the amendments.



During the meeting, The Council issued Resolution No. (40) of 2017 on the emendations of the pay scales, academic qualifications, and the practical experiences of Sharjah's government Emirati employees. The Council was briefed by Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadim on the significant emendations, including the increase in salaries and other allowances stipulated in the Human Resources Law for the Emirati employees of different grades.

The Council further adopted the agreement to be signed between Sharjah International Airport Authority (SIAA) and Sharjah Taxi to enhance and improve the level of services.



The Council approved the allocation of lands in the Emirate of Sharjah for the fourth installment of 2017, with a total number of 893 lands. The SEC also discussed the Professional Diploma Program for the Department of Planning and Survey.

As part of the agenda, the Council reviewed the decrees, resolutions, and laws issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.



Concluding the meeting, SEC also reviewed the agenda of the 7th meeting of the third ordinary session of the ninth legislative chapter of the Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC, which will be held on Thursday, 28 December 2017.