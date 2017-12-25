Sharjah Ruler: Government employees’ salary hike to encourage them to pursue education

  • Monday 25, December 2017 in 6:39 PM
Sharjah 24: His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, stressed that the increase in the salaries of the Sharjah Government employees came to encourage them to complete their university studies.

This came during an intervention His Highness made via the Direct Line Programme broadcast live on Sharjah Radio and TV.

His Highness said that a decent life for a citizen is achieved while living with his family with respect; “That’s why we raised the minimum salary limit to AED 17500,” His Highness added.

He further explained: "We replaced the titles of lower grades of “janitor and driver” with “employee” so that they won’t feel affronted.

His Highness further clarified: "We have introduced a diploma degree programme and a high diploma programme, at the University of Sharjah, and once the employee completes the diploma degree, he can be promoted after a year. He can also obtain another promotion if he completes the higher diploma programme.

Concluding his intervention via the DL, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, advised employees not to be extravagant.