Salem bin Abdulrahman attends closing ceremony of Afaaq Leadership Camp 2017

Organised and hosted by Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah (Sajaya) - a subsidiary of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators (Rubu’ Qarn) - the camp held from December 19-25 saw the involvement of 40 girls.



Taking place at Sajaya’s headquarters, the closing ceremony highlighted the achievements of the week-long camp, which aimed to enhance the participating girls’ self-confidence, develop their skills and foster their creative abilities. The programme featured a series of workshops and discussion sessions that were held across a number of tourist destinations in Sharjah.

Also in attendance at the ceremony was Sheikh Majed bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Department of Government Relations; Sheikh Majid bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs; Dr. Saeed Misbah Al Kaabi, Chairman of Sharjah Educational Council and a number of local officials.

Sponsored by Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (Gold sponsor) and Sharjah Government Media Bureau (Silver sponsor), and Sharjah Police Headquarters (Bronze Sponsor), the Afaaq Leadership Camp comprised a wide array of training activities under the guidance of experienced instructors. The camp included sessions on goal-reaching strategies, prioritizing, innovation and other inspirational activities. Participants also engaged in interactive games and problem-solving activities designed to develop their life skills in a broad section of areas.

“We are passionate about promoting the attributes of girls in the UAE and believe that our young ladies have an important role to play in the UAE’s plan for sustainable development. In this context, we are keen to organise programmes and activities that are tailored to enable Sajaya’s girls to unleash their full potential, discover hidden talents and sharpen their skills, so that they can become creative and productive members of society,” said Sheikha Aisha Khalid Al Qasimi, Director of Sajaya Young Ladies.

"Inspired by the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammad Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation, we hosted the fourth Afaaq Leadership Camp to foster the spirit of leadership among Emirati young ladies and to better prepare them for the future. As with previous editions, the camp succeeded in equipping the participants with new skills and tools. The attractive and engaging format of the camp’s activities contributed to the impressive response from the girls,” she added.

Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah is dedicated to developing the talents of young girls aged 13-18 years in all spheres. Established in 2004 under the umbrella of Sharjah Children’s Centres, the organisation became an independent entity in 2012 following an administrative decree issued by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation.