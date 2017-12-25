SRTA carries out maintenance projects worth AED15 million

Mr. Al Suwaihi said that the SRTA maintained and paved roads in 10 different areas in the emirate. These include the Sheikh Rashid Bin Saqr Al Qasimi Road between the areas of Abar and Dasman, Al Ghubeiba and Samnan, along with the road connecting Intersection four with Tariam Imran Square at the Qaraen area. Also the Road 23 at Al Nahda area, Maliha Road connecting Industrial Areas two and five and an internal road in Industrial Area 12 were refurbished.

The RTA Sharjah also paved a number of roads in Industrial Area 6. The square between Sharjah and Ajman, the Oud Rakan Bridge Square at the Institutes area, and several roads in Kalba, Khor Fakkan, and Diba Al Hisn were also" maintained, paved, and developed," Al Suwaihi further added.

"Certain amendments were made to the U-turns of some of the roads that were developed. Ten pedestrian crossings were added to different areas in the emirate to ensure pedestrian safety," said Al Suwaihi.