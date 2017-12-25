Al Majaz Waterfront welcomes 2018 with spectacular fireworks

Images from last year firework activity

Visitors to Al Majaz Waterfront will watch the skies illuminated for ten whole minutes in a fireworks display, including the new-year countdown, which will be synchronised with beautiful shows by the Sharjah Fountain. A grand addition of having 16 different launching spots has been designed this year for greater coverage and visibility. The fireworks will be best viewed from multiple locations and destinations in Sharjah, including Al Noor Island, Al Qasba, the Flag Island and Khalid Lagoon Corniche – making Al Majaz Waterfront an ideal spot to see the whole fireworks and live the excitement of entering the new year of 2018 with your family and love ones.



A new concierge service is being offered this year to ease the process of bookings, especially for visitors coming in from other emirates. The information desk will assist with restaurant bookings, special requests for balcony views, and will also take in advance bookings for parking spots. The contact number for the concierge service is: 06 511 7011



Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Manager of Al Majaz Waterfront, said: “Expect a stellar celebration under the stars at this lakeside destination, with fantastic food, extraordinary entertainment and a show-stopping fireworks display. Visible from practically anywhere along the lagoon and corniche areas in Sharjah plus its surroundings, the fireworks reveal at the stroke of midnight will be something truly spectacular this year. We encourage visitors to use the concierge service for advance bookings and easy, worry-free access to the waterfront.”



“Ideally, visitors are advised to come in around 8:30 pm, have a leisurely dinner at one of the twelve F&B outlets offered at Al Majaz Waterfront, enjoy the great views and atmosphere at one of the most astonishing destinations and landmarks in the emirate of Sharjah, and make the most of the numerous outdoor activities including the play area, plus to avoid traffic during later hours of the evening” he added.



Twelve restaurants will offer special set menus for the New Year’s Eve celebrations serving regional and international delicacies at the waterfront where visitors will be able to pick from a variety of eateries at any of the scattered outlets, such as: Amorino Gelato Café, Al Fanar Restaurant, Pizzaro, Sutis, TGI Fridays, El Manza, and Zahr El-Laymoun.



A key leisure destination among UAE residents and a popular tourist attraction for overseas visitors, Al Majaz Waterfront hosts a variety of artistic and entertainment activities throughout the year, including film screenings, stage shows and its renowned New Year’s Eve fireworks. The facility is also home to the Maraya Art Centre – an internationally recognised platform for art projects and exhibitions.