United Arab Bank launches blood donation campaign

The campaign, which was recently launched by United Arab Bank, witnessed a great turnout from employees, which was reinforced by the participation of customers that happened to be at the bank, in which they all competed to donate blood in response to the campaign and its goals. The customers showed their desire to support all forms of communication with the community and provide necessary humanitarian support. More than 60 units of blood were donated to the blood bank.

Safiya Al Matrooshi, Head of Human Resources at the United Arab Bank, stated that this campaign organised by the bank with the directives of Sheikh Faisal Bin Sultan Bin Salem Al Qassimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of United Arab Bank, comes as part of the series of social responsibility activities of the bank on the occasion of “Year of Zayed”, which aims to raise awareness among the employees about the importance of participating in community issues and fostering the spirit of citizenship and belonging, and the importance of donating blood which is considered a noble behavior.

Al Matrooshi added, “We are always at the forefront when it comes to serving the community, we are even more concerned when it comes to human life, a drop of blood can save a patient’s life, that's why our employees and clients .responded to the campaign”

She expressed her happiness with the campaign. She stated that many patients need blood, combined with the benefits of public health. The United Arab Bank always looks to adopt social initiatives that reflect its values, emanating from its goals and strategic plan.

She also stated that the announcement of “Year of Zayed” as a national occasion, by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of The UAE, is an extension of the approach of goodness and generosity that the country has set for itself since its establishment. The launch of this initiative comes from the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, God bless his soul, who still lives among us, in our minds and souls, along with everything he has given and done for this homeland.

She also pointed out that the “Year of Zayed” is a great opportunity for Emiratis everywhere to prove their actions and carry the trust left by his legacy, and spread his cultural and human heritage in all fields.