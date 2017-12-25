TAHKEEM and Sharjah Media City sign cooperation agreement

The agreement was signed by Abdulla Deaifis, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre and Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City, in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council; Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Board Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and a number of officials and executives from both sides.

The signing of this agreement comes within the framework of the two parties' keenness to strengthen their partnership relations, ensure mutual coordination and integration and consolidate their joint efforts to serve their clients with the ultimate goal of ensuring sustainable progress and prosperity for the emirate of Sharjah and its business sector.

Commenting on the agreement, Abdulla Deaifis, said, "Since TAHKEEM's establishment, we have been endeavouring to develop its mechanism, rules and executive regulations in a way that meets aspirations of all types of public and private sector companies and to enhance the expertise and skills of our registered arbitrators in order to consistently advance the Centre's services to a higher level of professionalism and practical quality with the aim of optimising the performance of various business sectors in the emirate and the entire country."

"We are delighted to sign this first-of-its-kind agreement with Sharjah Media City, which is one of the most important free zones in the emirate that incorporates a wide range of companies and institutions. Shams is a business incubator for several business disciplines and fields which require a legal entity that ensures their confidence in the commercial and business environment of Sharjah, and serves as an arbitral reference in the event of disputes, in emulation of developed world cities," Abdulla Deaifis added.

On his part, Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City, said, "We are pleased to have an arbitration centre present with us in Sharjah Media City (Shams), in such a grand legal form that emphasises the importance and status of the centre and its role. We are aware of TAHKEEM’s advanced levels of expertise, efficiency and knowledge in various legal fields, including dispute settlement services through commercial arbitration. Therefore, we wholeheartedly believe in the credibility of TAHKEEM's roles and efforts in managing the legal issues of the companies and institutions registered in Shams."

Al Midfa added, "Shams always strives to select its partners based on prior knowledge and firm confidence in their capabilities, reflecting the importance of joint work and cooperation to ensure that the aspired success and contribute to achieving qualitative additions to the emirate of Sharjah in various sectors, such as media investment. Sharjah Media City is a new model in the world of free zones, where different needs of media and investment professionals are sufficiently and professionally met and fulfilled. As a global innovation centre, Shams represents a transformation in the concept of free zones and provides integrated services through smart, innovative systems in all its transactions. This is in order to streamline business for dealers, including individuals and institutions, by relying on innovative concepts at work, in terms of speed, performance and management."

TAHKEEM will conduct awareness campaigns, including several joint meetings, workshops and conferences on the legal aspects of dispute settlement and resolution processes for all companies and institutions registered with Shams, along with providing print and electronic material and collaterals on the definition and nature of arbitration.

Shams is an added value to Sharjah's vast track record of media, knowledge, thought, culture and investment achievements. Realising the need for an entity that attracts talent and entrepreneurs, the Emirate has established Shams to add value to its experience in areas of culture and knowledge.

Seamlessly integrating with the rest of the emirate’s activities and sectors within a coherent chain that is positively reflected on the society, Shams is committed to providing distinguished services that are proven superior to those provided in the rest of free zones by ensuring highest standards of modern management and successful organisational structure, that are all conducive to developing a strong relationship with customers, ultimately providing them with a business-friendly environment.

TAHKEEM provides high-precision, flexible and professional services, within an efficient fee system. Thanks to its internationally recognised criteria and standards, the Centre ensures streamlining and time-efficiency resolutions of disputes within a maximum of six months from the date of the first arbitration session, while ensuring the confidentiality of trial sessions and privacy of disputants' relationships.