Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi opens Al Badayer Shopping Mall

During the opening

During the opening

During the tour in the mall

A group photo

Next Previous

The opening ceremony attracted a multitude of people who spent thrilling moments of recreational activities organised for families and children, in addition to distribution of 120 purchase vouchers as well as other valuable prizes.



Al Badayer Shopping Mall also offers all modern shopping services in an air-conditioned location including a variety of restaurants, women's beauty centres, a number of shops that cater to all shoppers' requirements and the largest exhibition in the Middle East for desert, sport and marine tools and gear.



Several senior officials and a host of citizens and residents witnessed the opening ceremony.