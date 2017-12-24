Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi opens Al Badayer Shopping Mall

Sharjah 24: Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, on Sunday, opened Al Badayer Shopping Mall in Al Madam, Sharjah. The first of its kind in the Eastern Region, the mall offers a variety of shopping alternatives for citizens and residents of the region as well as visitors.
The opening ceremony attracted a multitude of people who spent thrilling moments of recreational activities organised for families and children, in addition to distribution of 120 purchase vouchers as well as other valuable prizes.

Al Badayer Shopping Mall also offers all modern shopping services in an air-conditioned location including a variety of restaurants, women's beauty centres, a number of shops that cater to all shoppers' requirements and the largest exhibition in the Middle East for desert, sport and marine tools and gear. 

Several senior officials and a host of citizens and residents witnessed the opening ceremony.