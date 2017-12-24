Sharjah Tatweer Forum sets dates for selection tests of the Sharjah Leadership Programme 2018

This year’s edition has attracted a high turnout of youths, and the number of applicants for the has reached 107 keen young locals and residents.



The first group tests will be held on the morning of 24th December, while the second and third will be tested on 27th and 28th December 2017, and eligible applicants will take it at the American University of Sharjah’s School of Business Administration building. The participants will be distributed into three groups, each of which will be assigned a day. Thirty successful applicants will be chosen to participate in the Programme, all of whom represent prosperous and innovative potential in the fields of the government and private sectors.



Jassem Al Bloushi, member of the Board of Trustees of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, said, “The high turnout of applicants for the forthcoming Sharjah Leadership Programme shows its powerful impact in reality.”

Al Bloushi went on to explain that turnout promotes the positive emphases of Sharjah Tatweer Forum that aim to develop national capabilities, which are important resources saying, “All the candidates for the programme represent real opportunities for developing future generations who are capable of taking responsibility.”



Al Bloushi pointed out that the number of candidates for the Programme’s upcoming edition has noticeably increased by 25% In comparison with last year’s.



Al Bloushi added that Sharjah Leadership Programme was established to offer various training opportunities. He said, “During this period, the participants in the Programme will be able to introduce projects that can reflect their desire for success and their ability to innovate in the labour market. Additionally, this can help them to achieve their ambitions with creative and innovative visions to create a significant leap in all the sectors they represent.”



He also explained that the candidates have been selected based on specific criteria under the supervision of the American University in Sharjah (AUS), the INSEAD Business School, and Sharjah Tatweer Forum. Alongside this, Al Blooshi praised the partnership the Programme had with AUS and INSEAD in addition to other partner institutions both inside and outside the UAE.



Following the tests, the supervising committees will announce the names of the selected candidates in January 2018. Amongst other requirements, applicants must have at least five years of practical experience, a Bachelor’s degree, and belong to the age group between 25 and 35 years old.