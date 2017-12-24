First female-only obstacle race held in Sharjah

Contestants tackling the race course were required to navigate a series of obstacles, which included water, ice and sand features, as well as take part in balancing challenges. Younger competitors aged 7-12 years competed on a three kilometre course, with those aged 13-23 years having a longer distance of four kilometres to cover.

Following the keenly contested races, the winner of the Challenge Accepted race in the 7-12 age category was Amna Fouad Annohi, with second place going to Shamma Abdelrahim Al Bastaki, and third place going to Maha Abdelaziz Ahmad. In the 13-23 age category, contestant Fatima Al Ali won first place, Sheikha Salem Al Dahmani came in second place, while Alanood Al Ali won third place.

Prizes for the winners included gold medals, with second and third placed finalists in both events receiving silver and bronze medals respectively. Gifts for the top placed finishers included Apple watches and special offers from Sharjah Ladies Club.

The event was as much about having fun and encouraging healthy activity as it was about being competitive. Those not taking part in the race but cheering on from the side-lines were able to enjoy an array of open-air activities on offer, including bouncy castles, inflatable maze challenges, a live escape game and team-building exercises.

“We are extremely proud of everyone who took part in our Challenge Accepted obstacle race, the winners, the runners up and every other competitor. We were delighted with the turnout and hope to see similar initiatives from children's and youth organisations taking place in Sharjah in the future. We planned for this activity to have a strong element of fun, to encourage them to get involved in fitness activities. What we really want to see as an outcome of this event is more people adopting a healthy and active lifestyle,” said Shaikha Abdulaziz Al Shamsi, Manager of SGG.

Al Shamsi added that hosting the very first obstacle race in Sharjah exclusively for females comes as part of SGG’s vision to involve the community in new initiatives. She further said, “We were keen to introduce prospective members to the organisation, especially since we will start accepting membership applications for our new 'Senior Guides' category (ages 16-18) from the beginning of the upcoming year.”

‘Challenge Accepted’ was sponsored by Sharjah Municipality, Sharjah Ladies Club, Sharjah Co-op, Barakat Quality Plus and Virgin Megastore. The activity was the latest community initiative from SGG, which gave birth to the guiding movement in the UAE through its establishment in 1973.

SGG aims to inspire and nurture future generations to become progressive global citizens by providing a platform for girls to develop to their fullest potential. The organisation operates under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs.