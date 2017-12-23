Sultan bin Ahmed honours 10th "Sharjah Junior Munshid" winners

This year’s edition of Munshid concluded on Friday evening at Al-Majaz Amphitheatre.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qassimi, accompanied by Mohammed Khalaf, Director General of Sharjah Media Corporation, honoured the winners of the first three positions. The Moroccan vocalist Yasin Al-Ashhab won this year’s title, with the Jordanian Salih Al-Khalayleh and the Egyptian Youssef Mahmoud winning second and third places respectively. The programme’s sponsors and all those who contributed in the event were also honoured at the ceremony.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi praised the large and unprecedented multitude in attendance of the event thanking the efforts of Sharjah Munsid team and the dazzling organisation of the event.