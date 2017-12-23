SM launches annual Performance Appraisal Programme for director general, departments

The first of its kind in the UAE, the programme is a perpetuation of the Municipality's strategic plan to adopt transparency in all procedures related to its mechanism. The programme will contribute to identifying the positive and negative indicators in each department so as to enhance the positive indicators and address the negative ones. Achieving highest levels of job and customer satisfaction and surging competitiveness among departments to ensure highest levels of professional and customers’ satisfaction is among the other goals the move aims to achieve.

Commenting on the programme, Thabet Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality said that the idea of the programme was based on ten basic criteria focused on the objectives and tasks of departments, the time required for each action, plans, percentage of achievement and customer satisfaction.

He expressed pride in launching the programme saying that the municipality would cooperate with administrative and financial specialists to evaluate this experience to measure the effectiveness of these standards, with the possibility of modifying them to ensure the achievement of the desired goals and to upgrade all services to the highest levels.