Sharjah Ruler keen to ensure decent life for Emiratis: Sharjah Crown Prince

  • Thursday 21, December 2017 in 10:00 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, has underscored the keenness of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to provide UAE citizens and their families with a decent life, as well as his close follow-up of efforts made to develop and empower Emirati cadres.
Commenting on today's gracious pay increase decision, Sheikh Sultan stated that the generous act of Dr. Sheikh Sultan to increase the salaries and benefits of Emirati employees in various departments of the Sharjah Government reflects his support for UAE nationals and their professional development and empowerment. 
 
This decision will open up further opportunities for training and professional development across various specialisations, which will ultimately reflect positively on the emirate's business environment, he added. 
He noted that Dr. Sheikh Sultan has prioritised the Emirati household and their needs for knowledge and education to become effective and influential players in advancing the country. 