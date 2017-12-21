Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi hails decision of His Highness Ruler of Sharjah

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi said this gesture comes as one of many others made by His Highness for the purpose of providing the people of Sharjah with a decent life and helping them with the various burdens of life. He emphasised that in addition to enhancing the living standards of Sharjah Government employees, the salary increase would have a positive impact on their performance.

The Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council confirmed that investment in people and human resources has been the chief focus and concern of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed al Qasimi. He praised the keenness of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to improve the conditions of all employees on the financial, educational and cultural levels and consequently provide them with family stability and a prosperous life in order to meet their aspirations and goals.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, announced a massive jump in salaries, allocating Dh 600 million for the purpose. This came in an extraordinary announcement on Sharjah TV by Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadim, Member of Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of Directorate of Human Resources.

As part of his continuing concern for the wellbeing of the people of Sharjah and government employees, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah has taken the extraordinary decision announcing an unprecedented increase in the salaries of all Sharjah government staff and dramatically revising the pay structure, said Dr. Khadim.

As part of the new pay structure, the Sharjah government will have eight grades, instead of the existing 14. Now Grade 8 has been fixed as the lowest grade with a minimum salary of Dh 17,500 per month even if they do not have a secondary school certificate.

Grade 7 has been fixed for people with secondary school certificate qualification with a minimum salary of Dh 18,500 per month. As for university graduates, they would start at Grade 4 with a minimum salary of Dh 25,000 per month.