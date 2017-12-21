Sharjah Ruler announces massive salary hike for Sharjah Govt Employees

This came in an extraordinary announcement on Thursday on Sharjah TV by Dr Tariq Sultan bin Khadim, Member of Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of Directorate of Human Resources.

As part of his continuing concern for the wellbeing of the people of Sharjah and government employees, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah has taken the extraordinary decision announcing an unprecedented increase in the salaries of all Sharjah government staff and dramatically revising the pay structure as of January 01, 2018, said Dr Khadim.

Based on the new pay structure, the Sharjah Government will have eight grades. Now Grade 8 has been fixed as the lowest grade with a minimum salary of Dh 17,500 per month for employees who do not have a secondary school certificate.

Grade 7 has been fixed for people with secondary school certificate qualification with a minimum salary of Dh 18,500 per month. As for university graduates, they start at Grade 4 with a minimum salary of Dh 25,000 per month.

Dr Khadim said that besides focusing on boosting the standard of living of Sharjah government employees, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah is keen that all those who could not complete their education or get a college degree are able to continue their education.

Following are the new grades

Grade 1 Dh 30,500 per month

Grade 2 Dh 28,500 per month

Grade 3 Dh 26,500 per month

Grade 4 Dh 25,000 per month

Grade 5 Dh 21,500 per month

Grade 6 Dh 19,500 per month

Grade 7 Dh 18,500 per month

Grade 8 Dh 17,500 per month

Dr Khadim emphasised that the new pay structure will also apply to retirees who receive their pensions from the General Pension and Social Security Authority He consequently called on anyone who retired between 2003 and November 2017 to update their details at the Directorate of Human Resources.

Thanking His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi for his generosity and benevolence towards his people and employees of the Government of Sharjah, Dr Khadim said that today is a historic day for the entire Emirate.

He said that His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah has always been keen to make his people happy and he has once again done it with this groundbreaking announcement. He prayed for the long life and wellbeing of the Ruler of Sharjah.