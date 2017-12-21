Sharjah Ruler issues a law on organising EPAA

Under the law, The Environment and Protected Areas Authority shall be established in the Sharjah, with the full legal personality and full capacity required to carry out all acts that achieve its objectives.

The Authority shall be headquartered in Sharjah, and may upon the approval of the Sharjah Executive Council, establish a branch or branches in the other cities of Sharjah.

According to the law, EPAA is affiliated with a number of specialised authorities in terms of administrative and technical aspects.

Upon the approval of the Ruler of Sharjah and upon the Authority Chairman offer, the Authority may merger or cancellation any specialised authority may be established by Emiri Decree.

All legislation and procedures that have been taken in respect of the specialised bodies prior to the issuance of this law shall be considered valid, as if they were issued under it.

The law stipulates that the Authority shall have a President to be appointed by Emiri Decree, assisted by a sufficient number of staff and experts in accordance with its organisational structure. The Law shall specify the powers and necessary for the administration of the Authority's affairs and taking the necessary decisions to achieve its objectives.

According to the law, the employees approved by EPAA shall be issued a decision by the Minister of Justice in accordance with the provisions of Article (34) of the Federal Law of Criminal Procedure promulgated by Federal Law No. (35) for the year 1992 regarding the determination of what is in violation of the provisions of this law, In accordance with their respective mandates.

Law No. (6) for the year 1998 concerning the establishment of EPAA in Sharjah shall be repealed, provided that all regulations and executive decisions issued thereunder shall continue to be amended or canceled under this Law or the decisions issued thereunder.

The Decree shall be effective from the date of issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette. Any provision contrary to the provisions of this law shall be repealed.