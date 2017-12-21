Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on SGMB’s purview

The new decree stipulates that the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), in order to achieve its objectives, has to prepare and organise for media events of Sharjah’s Ruler, Crown Prince, Deputies of the Ruler, and the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), or its representative. The SGMB shall also provide the other media with news relating to them.



The decree also specifies that the SGMB has to oversee the issuance of publications and other information materials related to the Emirate's activities in various political, economic, social, cultural and other fields.



Articles of the new decree state that the SGMB shall collect, classify, and document all the media information and data related to the emirate of Sharjah.



The SGMB further shall develop media training programs and oversee its implementation, establish coordination and partnerships with other competent institutions to develop areas of joint work, hold specialised seminars and conferences and participate in related conferences, contract with the technical expertise and conduct studies and researches for the development of work, establish companies affiliated to the SGMB to achieve its goals, as well as establish and develop the print media.



Based on the decree, the SGMB shall perform any other tasks reported by the Ruler of Sharjah, the Sharjah Executive Council, or the Sharjah Media Council (SMC).



According to the Decree, the SGMB is the primary media reference for all Sharjah’s agencies that disseminate news in case of crises and emergencies.



The Decree shall be effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions. Any provision contrary to the provisions of this Decree shall be repealed, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.