Award-winning Emirati Filmmaker Aisha Al Zaabi meets Sajaya

Aisha Al Zaabi, who scooped the Muhr Emirati prize for the Best Film at the Dubai International Film Festival in 2014 while studying video production and filmmaking at Abu Dhabi Women’s College, spoke about her myriad experiences in filmmaking. She urged the young girls to work with passion and determination to realise their dreams and become future leaders.

The event was designed to encourage creative thinking among participants, enhance their self-confidence, and ignite the passion for exploring their unique abilities.

The weeklong Afaaq Leadership Camp will run until December 25, and has 40 young ladies participating in a variety of interactive programmes, sporting activities and games, training workshops and discussion sessions, being held at leading tourist destinations and historical landmarks in Sharjah.

Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah is a leading organisation dedicated to developing the talents of young girls between 13 to 18years of age in all creative spheres. Established in 2004 under the umbrella of Sharjah Children’s Centres, Sajaya became an independent entity in 2012 following an administrative decree issued by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah.