The accident occurred on a road linking the cities of Oruro and Potosi. Fifteen people were injured, according to the daily El Deber.

The bus was travelling from Villazon near the Argentinian border to the administrative capital La Paz. Fog reportedly reduced visibility on the route.

President Evo Morales expressed his condolences to the victims. "I have instructed police to reinforce controls on companies and drivers," he tweeted.