EU ministers agree to new Russia sanctions over Ukraine crisis

"I can confirm that there is political consensus on some further measures to be taken, personal targeted sanctions," the EU's top diplomat told journalists. The decision will be formally adopted "in the coming days," she added.

Fewer than 10 individuals are expected to be on the new list.

In response to the announcement, Russian foreign policy expert Leonid Slutsky accused the EU of pursuing pro-US policies.

The "political consensus" on new sanctions against Russia was apparently enforced by the US, the head of the lower house of parliament's foreign affairs committee told the Interfax news agency.

It follows a request by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin in December that came amid a renewed flare-up in tensions between Moscow and Kiev.