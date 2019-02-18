Four Indian soldiers killed in Kashmir gunfight

  • Monday 18, February 2019 in 10:05 AM
Sharjah24 – AFP: At least four Indian soldiers were killed Monday in a fierce gunfight with rebels in Kashmir just four days after a suicide bomber killed 41 paramilitaries in the troubled territory, officials said.
One soldier and one civilian were also critically wounded in the shootout as troops launched a search operation in Pulwama district where the suicide bomber struck on Thursday.
 
"Four soldiers were killed during the shootout and another one is injured," a senior police officer told AFP on condition of anonymity. 
 
The official said the soldiers fired warning shots and the militants fired back, unleashing the firefight in the district 40 kilometres (25 miles) south of the Indian-administered territory's main city of Srinagar.
 
The official added that the rebels were believed to have escaped though a search operation was being stepped up.