Four Indian soldiers killed in Kashmir gunfight

One soldier and one civilian were also critically wounded in the shootout as troops launched a search operation in Pulwama district where the suicide bomber struck on Thursday.

"Four soldiers were killed during the shootout and another one is injured," a senior police officer told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The official said the soldiers fired warning shots and the militants fired back, unleashing the firefight in the district 40 kilometres (25 miles) south of the Indian-administered territory's main city of Srinagar.

The official added that the rebels were believed to have escaped though a search operation was being stepped up.