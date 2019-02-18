U.S. Senator Rubio, other officials visit site of Venezuelan aid

While Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is refusing to allow in the food, medicine and other supplies, opposition leader and self-declared president Juan Guaido has vowed to move hundreds of tonnes of the aid into the country on Feb 23.

Guaido, who argues that Maduro's 2018 re-election was a sham, invoked constitutional provisions to declare himself the country's leader last month.

Most Western countries and many of Venezuela's neighbors have recognised Guaido as the legitimate head of state, but Maduro retains the backing of Russia and China and control of Venezuelan state institutions including the military.

Guaido has said he will announce details of how he plans to get the aid into the country from Colombia, Brazil and Curacao on Monday, despite Maduro's opposition.