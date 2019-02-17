California tells Trump that lawsuit over border wall is 'imminent'

"Definitely and imminently," Becerra responded when asked whether and when California would sue the Trump administration in federal court. Other states controlled by Democrats are expected to join the effort.

"We are prepared, we knew something like this might happen. And with our sister state partners, we are ready to go," he said.

Trump invoked the emergency powers on Friday under a 1976 law after Congress rebuffed his request for $5.7 billion to help build the wall that was a signature 2016 campaign promise.

The move is intended to allow him to redirect money appropriated by Congress for other purposes to wall construction.

The White House says Trump will have access to about $8 billion. Nearly $1.4 billion was allocated for border fencing under a spending measure approved by Congress last week, and Trump's emergency declaration is aimed at giving him another $6.7 billion for the wall.

Becerra cited Trump's own comment on Friday that he "didn't need to do this" as evidence that the emergency declaration is legally vulnerable.

"It's become clear that this is not an emergency, not only because no one believes it is but because Donald Trump himself has said it's not," he said.

Becerra and California Governor Gavin Newsom, both Democrats, have been expected to sue to block Trump's move.

Three Texas landowners and an environmental group filed the first lawsuit against Trump's move on Friday, saying it violates the Constitution and would infringe on their property rights.

The legal challenges could at least slow down Trump's efforts to build the wall but would likely end up at the conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court.

Congress never defined a national emergency in the National Emergencies Act of 1976, which has been invoked dozens of times without a single successful legal challenge.

Trump could, however, veto any resolution of disapproval from Congress.

White House senior adviser Stephen Miller said on Sunday that Trump's declaration would allow the administration to build "hundreds of miles" of border wall by September 2020.

"We have 120-odd miles that are already under construction or are already obligated plus the additional funds we have and then we’re going to outlay – we’re going to look at a few hundred miles."

Trump's proposed wall and wider immigration policies are likely to be a major campaign issue ahead of the next presidential election in November 2020, where he will seek a second four-year term.